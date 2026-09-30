ASU to host Protect Your Greatness with Keynote Speaker Mike Reese

Students at Alabama State University will get a chance to hear from Alabama law enforcement officer Mike Reese on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Reese is also known for his work as a program presenter for Alabama Substance Abuse Youth Summit. The “Protect Your Greatness” event will be held at the Joe L. Reed Dunn Oliver Acadome starting at 11 a.m. It is open to all ASU students.

October 1st marks a new financial year for Alabama. State agencies begin operating under a new budget tomorrow, affecting how money is allocated for services, programs, and projects across the state. October 1st also opens Alabama's budget-request process for FY2028.

The city of Montgomery will make history tomorrow with a ceremony raising its new city flag. District Six City Councilman Oronde Mitchell invites the public to come out to city hall at 9:30 a.m. City Hall is located at 103 North Perry Street. The new flag replaces the 1952 design. The Montgomery City Council approved the new design on May 5, 2026.

A Montgomery County man has been convicted of killing an innocent bystander in a 2019 cold case. Documents show 16-year-old Jaylan Saunders, a Carver High school freshman was fatally shot while asleep in his bed by Lavonte Frazier. District Attorney Azzie Oliver announced Frazier will serve 50 years in prison for killing the teen, who was not the intended target. According to reports the January 24, 2019, shooting took place at a home in the 1100 block of Hill Street. The case was solved by the Montgomery County Cold Case Unit.

It now costs twice as much to house inmates at the Elmore County Jail. The County Commission is raising the daily rate from $25 to $50 per inmate starting tomorrow. County officials say the increase reflects the true cost of operating the jail, including staffing, utilities, and maintenance.