Alabama Student Success Conference to host at Alabama State University

The Alabama Student Success Conference is slated to take place on the campus of Alabama State University starting on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and will end on October 9, 2026. The event will feature educational experts, presentations and vendors. It will be held inside the Ralph D. Abernathy building at the Great Hall of Teachers. The two-day event starts at 9 a.m. More information can be found on the ASU website. The deadline for registration is October 2, 2026.

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Lowndes County residents continue to speak out against a proposed data center. Several people voiced their concerns about the so-called Red Clay Project at a county commission meeting this week. It would be built on farmland along Highway 80, near Highway 21, about six miles southwest of Montgomery. State Representative Phillip Ensler was among the people who attended the meeting.

A Tallassee woman is accused of murdering her elderly husband. Authorities say Aprill Nease shot and killed 75-year-old Martin Nease with a .22-caliber revolver. The incident happened on September 22nd on Riverknolle Road. Authorities did not reveal her motive. Nease is currently in custody at the Tallapoosa County Jail.

Birmingham ranks among the top 20 cities in the U.S. for vegans and vegetarians. The WalletHub study compared 100 cities using 17 metrics, including the cost of groceries for vegetarians and the availability of meatless options in restaurants. Birmingham outperformed cities, like New Orleans, Nashville, and Jacksonville. The report was released ahead of World Vegan Day on November 1st.