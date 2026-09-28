Community Leaders Host Podcast at ASU Cuts and Conversation Event

Cuts & Conversations, a barbershop style event hosted a number of students Monday on the campus of Alabama State University. The ballroom of the Hardy Student Center provided areas for ASU male students to receive free haircuts from master barbers, tables and booths for health information and a podcast segment focused on prostate cancer awareness. Hosts Pastor Lee B. Walker Jr. and Terrance “Wolfgang” Baldwin urged young men to take care of their health. The event included vendors from ASU Cancer Research Center, Horizon Health and ASU Health Services.

A Community Town Hall will take place this evening in Montgomery at Beulah Baptist Church. The free event is sponsored by the City of Montgomery. Mayor Steven L. Reed and Councilwoman Franetta Riley will discuss updates, city programs as well as areas of improvement and opportunities. The town hall starts at 6:00 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

Montgomery Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. Reports show on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., MPD responded to a single-vehicle collision near Northern Boulevard and Wetumpka Highway. There officers located the body of 28-year-old Adelso Jeovany Vasquez Ramirez. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available for release.

An Alabama State University professor will be participating in “From the Mountain Top, a Writing Summit for Black Women.” ASU’s Chair of Languages and Literature Dr. Jacqueline Trimble will be conducting a poetry workshop while Dionne Ford will host a seminar on writing family history/memoir. Trimble says the all-day event is designed to give women a voice and writers of all levels are welcome. The summit will take place on Saturday October 24th; there will be also a luncheon. More information is available at mgmsankofa.com.

Alabama and TikTok reached a multi-million-dollar settlement. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday Alabama will receive at least 116-million dollars and up to 300 million if "certain conditions are met." Marshall first filed the complaint against TikTok in April 2025, alleging it exploited children by addicting them to damaging content and misrepresenting the platform's safety. If the agreement had not been reached, a trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Montgomery against the social media giant and its parent company, ByteDance. Alabama is the first state to make its case against TikTok, paving the way for other states to do the same, with a lawsuit or settlement likely.