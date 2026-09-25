Gallery Exhibition Features Two ASU Visual Artists

An art exhibition that moves and will move you is taking place at Alabama State University. ASU’s Department of Visual Arts is presenting Vincent Buwalda and Nathaniel Allen Gallery Exhibit. The two local artists also work at ASU. Gallery Director Cleve Webber welcomes the public to experience the artwork where some of the pieces took years to create. The exhibit is open through October 16, 2026, at the Warren-Britt Gallery inside the Tullibody Fine Arts Building. Also, an artist talk will take place on October 15th at 5:30 in the same location.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan Aris Shanks, Special Education Specialist in Montgomery Public Schools Special Education Expo

Montgomery Public Schools hosted its Special Education Expo Friday at the Bellinger Hill Auditorium. More than a dozen vendors packed the auditorium with resource material for teachers, staff and families. Aris Shanks, MPS Education Specialist says the expo provided valuable information to parents, guardians and organization members. This year’s theme is “Inform, Connect, Empower: supporting students, strengthening families and building brighter futures.”

Photo Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File Dolly Parton at Glastonbury Music Festival, June 29, 2014

Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed September 25, 2026, as Dolly Day in Alabama. It honors the late Dolly Parton, a Tennessee native and music icon, whose hits include, “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5.” Parton founded several projects including the Dollywood Amusement Park and Imagination Library. Three years ago, Governor Ivey established a statewide Imagination Library hub.

An investigation is underway after authorities were called to a home in Pike Road on Thursday. Deputies were called for a "domestic situation" that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital. The suspect, Derrick Tarrance, was arrested Friday and was charged with first-degree assault in the case. He's currently being held on a $15,000 bond.