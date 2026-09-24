ASU Hosted 2026 R U Good Day?

The University Counseling Center at Alabama State University hosted its annual R U Good Day? The event raises awareness of mental health and provides resource information to students. The staff provided tables with goodies, pamphlets and food packing the hallways of the Garrick Hardy Student Center.

Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.



The city of Montgomery will be unveiling its new flag design on October 1st; the first since 1952. A contest took place to design the new flag. District 6th City Councilman Oronde Mitchell says he wants the entire community to come and witness history. Joshua Gordon is the winner of the flag design.

Alabamians who vape will have to follow the same indoor restrictions that apply to smoking cigarettes. A new state law, which will go into effect on October 1st, expands Alabama's Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarettes, vape pens and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. The change includes restaurants, stores, school and any other indoor public setting. The Alabama Department of Public Health says people or businesses that violate the law can receive citations and monetary fines set out in state statute.

Image Credit: Dan Peck Montgomery Police Drug Bust

Wednesday afternoon Montgomery police hosted a news conference where they announced an early morning drug bust on Cherry Street resulted in the arrest of two people. At the scene officers confiscated drugs, money guns, paraphernalia worth tens of thousands of dollars. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Congress to keep protections for female student-athletes in the proposed Protect College Sports Act. He joined 14 other attorneys general in asking congressional leaders not to remove language that would protect the privacy, safety, and opportunities of women competing in college sports. The legislation addresses rules governing college athletes and sports programs.