Area Publix Grocery Store Workers Lend a Helping Hand at Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Publix grocery store employees volunteered at the Heart of Alabama Food Bank in Montgomery Wednesday as part of the Publix Serves Hunger Action Month. More than 40 workers packed and sorted food items while others loaded and unloaded trucks. Varina Mead, Director of Marketing and Communications says they appreciate all the work and welcome more help. Mead urges the public to get involved; if you are interested, you can find out more information on the Heart of Alabama Food Bank website.

Montgomery City council members have approved the 2027 fiscal year budget to the tune of $373 million dollars. Its $24 million dollars more from last year. A portion of the funds will be used for public safety; employee raises and city services. The new budget has increased its allocation slightly for the police department and the Fire and Rescue. About $600,000 will go to the Office of Violence Prevention.

Montgomery Public Schools Department of Special Education will host its Special Education Expo, taking place on Friday, September 25th, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 p.m. The expo will be held at the Bellinger Hill Auditorium; it's located at 1153 S. Lawrence Street. The event's theme is "Inform, Connect, Empower."

Police in Brundidge are announcing the arrest of a wanted man who was considered "armed and dangerous." Forty-four-year-old Dewayne Alvin Dunford was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. He's accused of shooting and killing 69-year-old James Earl Dunford at a home early that morning. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Alabama farmers are heading into harvest with diesel prices at record highs, adding millions of dollars in unexpected costs. The Wiregrass Research and Extension Center tells "WTVY-TV" diesel has climbed more than 50 percent from last year, with some stations charging more than six dollars a gallon. Farmers and businesses say they're trying to absorb those costs without raising prices, but economists warn some of the added expense could eventually reach consumers.