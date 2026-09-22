ASU Will Host its Second Annual Military Ball in November

The Second Annual Military Ball at Alabama State University will take place in November and will honor veterans, service members, families and supporters. It's sponsored by the ASU Office of Accessibility and Veterans Affairs and the Student Veterans of America ASU Chapter. Director Derriya Sankey says the proceeds will benefit scholarships, educational opportunities and professional development. All ASU students are also welcome to attend. The festivities begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the formal ball at 7 p.m. on November 20th at the Garrick Hardy Student Center. Tickets are $50 for ASU students and $75 for the general public; they are available on ASU’s website under the Office of Accessibility and Veterans Affairs tab.

If you are looking for a different way to spend your Sunday, you are welcomed to attend Sunday Brunch at the Nest. The Nest is located on the campus of Alabama State University. The brunch will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tickets at $35 on Thursday, September 24th and $45 September 25th. Entertainment will include sound from DJ Tony.

Parents, guardians, students, teachers and community leaders are invited to the Montgomery County Council of PTA’s Community Conversation on Voting and Civic Engagement. High school and college students will be leading the conversation during this nonpartisan and educational event. It will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 6 p.m.-7p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church at 2815 Forbes Drive in Montgomery. Hosts include the Montgomery County Council PTA, Resurrection Catholic School PTA and Percy Julian High School PTSA.

The start of fall is bringing cooler temperatures to the Wiregrass. After a few more days of summer-like heat, temp’s will begin to drop on Thursday, with highs falling into the upper 80s. By Friday and Saturday, highs will hover around the mid-80s. Saturday morning could bring the season's first taste of fall, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. So, if you've been waiting for cooler weather, the forecast says it's on the way.