Rock the Vote Rally Set for Sunday in Montgomery

Engage MGM will host a Rock the Vote Rally this weekend in Montgomery. The group consists of 50 faith leaders in the River Region. Leon Hampton, pastor of First Baptist Church Greater Washington Park is the program coordinator for Civic Engagement. Hampton says event is a bipartisan effort to increase voter participation. The rally will take place on Sunday September 27th from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Joe L Reed Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Alabama workers are seeing an increase in wages. According to the Alabama Department of Workforce, average weekly wages reached a record high in August of nearly $1188, which is up nearly $73 from a year ago. Meanwhile, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4%, which is unchanged from July. Alabama Department of Workforce Secretary Greg Reed said they are continuing to add jobs statewide, which shows that employers are continuing to hire and create opportunities for Alabama workers.

The Alabama State Hornets football team starts conference play Saturday night at home against Mississippi Valley State; Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. previewed the matchup during the SWAC Media Call on Monday morning. The Hornets and the Delta Devils will square off at ASU Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m. We’ll have live coverage right here on 90.7 WVAS, your home for Alabama State Hornets Football.

Alabama researchers are uncovering a roadmap to slowing down the aging process. The study, led by University of Alabama at Birmingham scientists, shows mice that live a long time share 12 specific physical traits. They include active fat tissue, exercise-like liver signals, reduced inflammation, and stronger brain cell protection. Researchers found these identical patterns in mice receiving entirely different drugs, diets, or gene therapies. They believe tracking these shared markers could reveal successful treatments in months rather than years, rapidly accelerating the timeline for human trials.