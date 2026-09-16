ASU's Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center to host Grandparents Day

Grandparents will be the guests of honor on Thursday, September 17th at the Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center. The facility located on the campus of Alabama State University will host Grandparents Day. Center Director, Annisa Clay says there will be tea and cookies along with games and art activities starting at 10 a.m.

Image Credit: Alabama State University

The public is welcomed to attend Cuts and Conversations; a Men’s Health and Prostate Awareness Event on the campus of Alabama State University. The free event will offer haircuts, resource information and screenings. It will take place on Monday, September 28th starting at 11 a.m. at the Hardy Student Center Ballroom.

Photo: Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images News/Getty Images.jpg

Alabama death row inmate Jeffery Lee is scheduled to be executed tomorrow by lethal injection. He was convicted of killing Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson during a 1998 robbery at a pawn shop in Orrville. Lee was sentenced to death in 2000.His execution was previously blocked when courts stopped Alabama from using nitrogen gas.

Women’s basketball season is a few weeks away and second-year Alabama State University women’s basketball coach Johnetta Hayes sat down with WVAS News to preview the upcoming year; Coach Hayes told us about the characteristics of her kind of team. Alabama State women’s basketball opens the season at Auburn on Monday, November 2nd.

Alabama has one of the country's fastest-rising gas prices. According to a LendingTree report released this week, the state tied for 13th nationwide for year-over-year increases. Triple-A now has regular around $3.94 a gallon, about 41% higher than a year ago. By comparison, Indiana's increase was only eight percent after the state suspended most gasoline taxes.