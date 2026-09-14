MPD Investigates Deadly Accident

Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident. The wreck occurred on Saturday about 12:24 a.m. in the area of Twain Curve and the Eastern Boulevard. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene, where the driver, 25-year-old Takaury Palmore, of Anniston AL. had sustained life-threatening injuries. Palmore was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.

Alabama has the most bankruptcy filings out of any other state according to U.S. courts and census population estimates between 2020 to 2025. The state's filing rate is about 142 percent higher than the national average. Experts say low incomes and high inflation are possible reasons.

A Dothan woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her newborn baby. Prosecutors say Jakayla Williams put her infant son in a dumpster with a trash compactor in 2023. She was 18-years-old at the time. Williams pleaded guilty today to one count of capital murder. She was sentenced to life without parole.

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Prattville could soon charge more for hotel stays under a proposed ordinance. The measure would set the city's transient occupancy tax at 8.5% and add $7 in new fees per occupied room each night. The revenue would go toward capital projects and education. If approved, the changes would take effect January 1st, 2027.