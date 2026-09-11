ASU Commemorates 9/11 and "Operation We Remember"

Alabama is remembering the nearly 3,000 Americans killed in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 25 years ago. On the campus of Alabama State University, two events were held honoring the lives lost to 9/11 and “Operation We Remember” raising awareness of suicide in service members and veterans. ASU Director, Derriya Sankey with the Office of Accessibility and Veterans Affairs organized the event. Dozens of American flags have been placed on the lawn of the John Garrick Hardy Student Center in honor of those lives lost. Governor Kay Ivey released a video message Friday, honoring the victims, including Alabamians, and the first responders. Ivey says the country's strength and unity after the attacks should not be forgotten.

Montgomery Police have charged a woman with the murder of her relative. MPD charged 68-year-old Yolanda Cobbs as the suspect in the shooting death of 38-year-old Erika Cobb. Officers responded Thursday around 6:06 p.m. to a call of a subject shot in the 100 block of East Woodland Drive. This is the 39th murder of 2026. The 68-year-old is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Over 100,000 lethal doses of suspected fentanyl could send a convicted North Alabama felon to prison for life. Madison County deputies say a raid on a home in Triana turned up dealer amounts of fentanyl, several firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash. Forty-nine-year-old Maurice Fletcher is charged with trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The reported seizure is nearly five times Alabama's 56-gram mandatory life threshold for fentanyl. Fletcher is currently jailed on a $1-million trafficking bond.

Fisherman on a pier catching fish during a sunny beautiful day in nature

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is putting on a free Senior Citizens Fishing Rodeo. The event is September 15, 2026, from 6 a.m. to noon, at the ponds on Hwy 231 South. That's across from the Sweet Creek Farm Market. More information is available at the MCSO website.