Repairs Nearly Complete on Enterprise Veterans Home

An official with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs say repairs are nearly complete to the Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Last year, the newly built facility experienced heavy water damage due to an accidental fire. The repairs were estimated to be between $50-$60 million. ADVA Deputy Commissioner, Sandra Lucas says they are in the final stage of repairs and will begin moving veterans back into their homes soon. The center is the fifth state veterans home in Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining a nationwide push to crack down on illegal robocalls. Marshall and 48 other attorneys general are asking the FCC to strengthen rules requiring phone companies to vet the providers sending calls through their networks. They also want stronger caller-ID protections and penalties for providers that allow illegal calls to get through.

Six people were killed in traffic crashes during Alabama's Labor Day safety enforcement period. ALEA Troopers also investigated 322 crashes that left 107 people injured. There were no boating deaths, but there were three injuries. ALEA is reminding drivers and boaters to slow down, stay alert, and make sure they get home safely.

Mahmudul Hassan/Getty Images/iStockphoto Missing Person Rubber Stamp. Red Missing Person Rubber Grunge Stamp Seal Vector Illustration - Vector

Dothan police are searching for a missing teenager. Seventeen-year-old K'iotti Martin was last seen near the 1100 block of East Selma Street on September 7th at around 10:30 p.m. He's described as 5’9’’ tall and weighs 156 pounds. Police say he was wearing a white shirt, a light gray jacket, and blue Nike shorts. They say K'iotti could be in the Dothan area, near Wiregrass Park.

Federal immigration enforcement is sweeping into neighborhood police patrols across Alabama. Records released this week from ICE show 71 patrol-style agreements that now let local officers question immigration status during routine traffic stops. That's up from 55 in July and zero at the end of 2024. Civil liberties groups warn the rapid expansion risks unconstitutional detentions, as local police take on powers traditionally reserved for federal agents.