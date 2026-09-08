ASU Dominates Lane College in Labor Day Classic

The Alabama State Hornets football team shut out Lane College over the weekend during the Labor Day Classic. Heading into the game ASU’s Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said preparation was key. The Hornets finished the game with a win of 34-0.

The Junior League of Montgomery will be hosting its annual College and Career night for high school juniors and seniors in the River Region. League President Amerika Blair says there will be a number of nonprofits organizations and in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities participating including Alabama State University. The free event will take place on Monday, September 14th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cramton Bowl at the Multiplex.

Two men are hospitalized in what is believed to be an exchange of gunfire between them according to Montgomery Police. The incident took place in the 4300 block of White Acres Road early Monday morning where authorities report they discovered a man with life-threatening injuries; he was taken to a local hospital. A few minutes later hospital staff were notified of another man arriving with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators working the case believed both men were involved in an unlawful exchange that escalated into shootout. Police are urging the public to contact CrimeStoppers if they have any information about this shooting.

A five-thousand-dollar reward is offered for information on the whereabouts of a missing Elmore County man. William Austin Mathews was last seen on August 29th in Wetumpka. Surveillance footage shows him walking away from his home near Ellis Road. Despite extensive search efforts, Mathews has not been found. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Sheriff's Office.