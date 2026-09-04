Junior League of Montgomery is Celebrating its 100th Anniversary

If you wish to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, the Junior League of Montgomery will be hosting its annual Holiday Market next month. The annual fundraiser will feature booths packed with jewelry, children’s clothing, art and holiday décor and much more. President Amerika Blair invites you to the Holiday Market Preview taking place on October 14th at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The Holiday Market will be held on October 15-17, 2026. This year marks the Junior League’s 100-year anniversary. You can find out ticket information online.

Labor Day holiday travel is well underway, with some of the heaviest traffic expected today. Airports will also be extremely busy with the TSA expecting to screen more than 17-million people by the end of next Wednesday. No matter where you go, getting there might not be cheap. Triple-A says average roundtrip airfares are up two percent from last year. Gas prices, meanwhile, are the highest they've ever been for this time of year with the national average sitting at $4.14 Friday.

The high-profile owner of Alabama Adventure is facing a felony strangulation charge following an arrest in Hoover. Hoover police took 62-year-old Daniel Koch into custody this week after responding to a disturbance at his suburban home. Officers say he beat up his girlfriend and tried to choke her during a fight. Koch faces domestic violence by strangulation, a Class B felony under Alabama law. He is free on $15,000 bond.

Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Friday, September 4th, "College Colors Day." She made the announcement last week, alongside student leaders and mascots from the state's 14 colleges and universities. College Colors Day is an annual event that celebrates the traditions and spirit of the college experience.