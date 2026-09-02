ASU's New Restaurant Showcases its Menu

Students, faculty and staff at Alabama State University were treated to samples from the menu of a new restaurant called the "Hive at the Nest.” The eatery will feature pizza, sandwiches, fruit bowls and sweets like milkshakes and ice cream. Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing Shani Crayton says the new restaurant represents another level of Communiversity. The "Hive at the Nest" is located on Harris Way. The eatery will serve the ASU Community as well as the River Region.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is praising a new federal crackdown on fraud in the commercial trucking industry. Ivey also pointing to similar enforcement already underway in our state. Alabama officials say state troopers have issued more than one-thousand English-language proficiency violations to commercial drivers and helped federal authorities detain more than 560 people for immigration violations since late 2025.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been arrested in Blount County on several violent charges. On Monday, Robert Lisle was taken into custody on first-degree rape, human trafficking, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree domestic violence charges. Court records show that he is accused of threatening to report the victim to immigration officials and using blackmail to extort the victim into fulfilling "sexual fantasies." Lisle is currently on leave from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office while an investigation is conducted.

A Lee County teen is in big trouble after police say he planned an attack on Opelika High School. Eighteen-year-old Jacob Howell is facing a first-degree charge of making a terrorist threat. OPD says it got word of Howell's plan on August 28th. He was arrested and banned from all school properties. An investigation is ongoing.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File Dolly Parton at Glastonbury Music Festival, June 29, 2014

Governor Kay Ivey says Alabama will continue Dolly Parton's mission to help fuel children's love for reading through Imagination Library. Ivey says more than 116-thousand children in our state have received free books each month through the program. More than three-million books have been mailed throughout Alabama since the program launched in 2023.The country music icon died on August 25th at the age of 80.