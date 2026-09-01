MPD Identifies Monday's Shooting Victims

Montgomery police have identified the two victims killed in Monday’s shooting at Gibbs Village Housing Complex. The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gibbs Circle. Authorities say 25-year-old Undrea Willis and 19-year-old Nalyn Reeves both died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward for information on the whereabouts of capital murder suspect William Jordan Wingard. Wingard is described as five-foot-ten and 170 pounds. People should consider Wingard dangerous.

A two-billion-dollar bet on North Alabama housing aims to keep pace with Huntsville's westward expansion. Crews broke ground on Westmoore Landing this week, a 400-acre development designed to add over 35-hundred homes, commercial spaces, and a public school near the I-65. Developers expect the first phase of the project to be finished within a year as the metro area pushes into Limestone County.

A volunteer teacher in Dothan is accused of hitting a kid during an argument about Pokémon cards. Seventy-seven-year-old Oscar Truitt Junior was arrested on Monday and charged with harassment. Surveillance video shows the teacher repeatedly striking the student during the altercation at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School. Truitt was booked into the Dothan City Jail.

