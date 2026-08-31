Alabama State Wins Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic

Alabama State Hornets won their season opener in the Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic this weekend at Legion Field. The Hornets beat the Southern Jaguars 30 to 17 Saturday. WVAS Dan Peck caught up with Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. on the field after the game. The 1-0 Hornets will play this weekend at the ASU stadium against Lane College. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. Live coverage on WVAS, your home for Alabama State Football.

Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two women dead. Police responded to the 800 block of Gibbs Circle around 8:30 a.m. where two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Police ask anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.

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Governor Kay Ivey’s office has released details surrounding an execution date for death row inmate Michael Taylor. Taylor was convicted in a 1991 for the murders of Ivan and Lucille Moore. Taylor will be put to death during a 30-hour time period between Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6. Governor Ivey has authority to grant clemency in this case; she also has the authority to issue a commutation before the sentence is carried out.