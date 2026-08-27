College Color Day at Alabama State Capitol

Students and mascots representing Alabama’s 14 public universities and institutions gathered on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol Thursday for College Colors Day. There Governor Kaye Ivey announced September 4th of 2026 as College Colors Day. The proclamation drew cheers from the crowd including Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone who praised the governor’s support of education. Alabama State University’s energetic mascot Stinger was accompanied by the ASU Student Government Association. SGA President Myles Wilson shared his enthusiasm about the event. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite apparel on the day of September 4th.

Alabama is launching a new statewide alert system designed to warn residents faster when floods and other disasters strike. Governor Kay Ivey says the $1.2 million-dollar system will send emergency notifications directly to cell phones and landlines, while also alerting local TV and radio stations. Residents can sign up for alerts through Alabama EMA.

Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer is re-elected. Mercer will continue to serve on the Association of County Commissions of Alabama's Board of Directors. The ACCA represents the state's 67 county governments. Mercer, who represents District 9, says he'll work to strengthen the relationship between counties and the Alabama Legislature.

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Country music superstar Ella Langley is taking her sold-out 'Dandelion Tour' to Alabama. The seven-time ACM award winner will perform back-to-back shows in Auburn. They're August 28th and 29th at Neville Arena.