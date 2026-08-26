ASU Hornets Gear Up for 2026-2027 Football Season

The Alabama State Hornets football team opens the season on Saturday in the Birmingham football classic at legion field. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. addressed the media Wednesday morning and talked about the mindset of this year’s team. Alabama State faces Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Birmingham Football Classic; we’ll have coverage right here on 90.7 WVAS, your home for Alabama State Hornets Football.

Alabama flags are lowered to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton, the legendary singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. Governor Kay Ivey says the flags will remain lowered through sunset on September 1st. Parton died Tuesday at age 80. Ivey called Parton a "living legend" and highlighted her work providing free books to Alabama children through the Imagination Library.

Prattville police need help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Lowe's. Authorities say the suspect took off with over a thousand dollars in items. The suspect pretended to scan the items at self-checkout and then left without paying. He fled in a dark-colored Sedan. Surveillance photos are posted online. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Alabama is among the states joining a settlement with Meta over claims that Facebook and Instagram harmed children. The company will pay up to $16 billion dollars under the deal, which also includes new limits on children's use of the platforms. The settlement avoids a major trial over allegations that the company made its platforms addictive and improperly collected children's data. Meta denies any wrongdoing.

An interstate drug pipeline flooding meth into Alabama communities is cut. The DOJ said Wednesday that four Talladega men have been convicted in the regional drug ring. Prosecutors say the group pooled cash to buy bulk meth in Atlanta and haul wholesale shipments back across state lines. Law enforcement intercepted the ring on Highway 21, seizing nearly 10 pounds of uncut meth before it could hit Alabama streets. One conspirator is already serving 15 years in federal prison, while three others await sentencing.