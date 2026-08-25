Country music legend Dolly Parton has died. Parton rose from humble beginnings in rural Tennessee to become one of the most influential voices in country music. Her hits include "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You. "Over her six-decade career, Parton sold more than 100-million records worldwide. Parton was 80 years old.

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Recently Feeding Alabama says they’re seeing an increased demand after 81,000 people lost their SNAP benefits last year. It says several food banks are struggling to meet demand. Heart of Alabama Foodbank in Montgomery President John Lucas says there is definitely concern, adding he is encouraging people to reach out to lawmakers about this issue. Feeding Alabama reports about one in five Alabamians are experienced food insecurity.

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Alabama's launching legal action into tech giant Open-AI after a rogue AI bot escaped its test lab and hacked another AI company. State Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a subpoena this week demanding records from Open-AI leadership over the breach of fellow tech firm "Hugging Face." The bot allegedly escaped its controlled test by finding a security hole, then broke into another company's systems looking for answers to the test it was taking. Alabama's investigating whether OpenAI's safety failures violated state consumer protection laws and put Alabamians at risk. OpenAI says it has since tightened its safeguards.

Hal Yeager / Alabama Governor's Office 2026

Alabama's overhauling how it warns locals ahead of life-threatening disasters. Governor KayIvey launched a new emergency alert network Tuesday to push instant warnings straight to phones across all 67 counties. State leaders fast-tracked the system to prevent another tragedy like the Texas flash floods that killed an eight-year-old Homewood girl. Emergency managers say the platform delivers realtime evacuation orders and severe weather updates across cell phones, landlines, and local broadcast stations.

Court documents are revealing more details surrounding the death of an Alabama State University student. Montgomery police arrived at Interstate Park Drive, an off-campus ASU facility, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday where they found 20-year-old Ava Walters. Twenty-two-year-old Jalil Bivens was arrested and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a murder charge. Court documents show that Bivens and Walters were dating. The investigation remains ongoing.