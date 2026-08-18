The Nest at ASU Hosts GOTV Town Hall

A number of Alabama State University leaders, faith and community members and voter advocates crowded the Nest on campus for the GOTV Town hall event presented by Salute Selma Inc. and The Church of God in Christ. The theme was “Faith. Vote. Impact.” Its purpose was to encourage voter participation. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. hosted the event. There were several political guests in attendance including Alabama Democratic Party Chair Bobby Singleton and U.S. Representative Shomari Figures. One organizer said he hopes today will mark the start of more town halls in the future.

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for Dothan and surrounding areas until 7 p.m. Forecasters are calling for a high near 98 degrees and the heat index reaching as high as 111.Relief should finally begin later in the week.

The Dothan City Commission is expected to vote today on a proposal to raise the monthly trash bill. If approved, it would be the first-rate change in more than a decade. Residents are currently paying about $15 a month. However, city officials say it costs closer to $35 per household. The plan calls for raising the monthly rate to $20 this October and eventually $35 by 2029.

The landmark trial against Meta is underway at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California. Colorado, Kentucky, New Jersey and California are seeking 1.4 trillion dollars in damages, alleging the company engineered Facebook and Instagram to make it addictive to children. In her opening statement, California Deputy Attorney General Megan O'Neill says Meta told Congress and parents that Instagram and Facebook were safe for kids, while "all the while it hid the truth. "Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in the trial.