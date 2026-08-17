Jackson Hospital Announces New Agreement with BCBS

Jackson Hospital has announced an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has been reached. The agreement would make it possible for Jackson to emerge from bankruptcy and $40 million from the State to be release for capital expenses. Governor Kay Ivey said, “Only weeks away from its 80th anniversary, Jackson Hospital is reborn today stronger and ever more committed to delivering the most trusted medical care to the Capital City and River Region.”

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Newly appointed Alabama Democratic Party Chair, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton recently sat down with WVAS News reporter Dan Peck to discuss his 90-day plan which includes a listening tour in all 67 counties. Singleton said his plan includes listening, building and mobilizing. His political career began in 2002 in the Alabama House of Representatives; in2018 he became the leader of the Alabama Senate Democratic Caucus.

Alabama State University hosted a jammed packed Saturday with the annual ASU 5KBuzz Run and Stinger Fun Run. ASU’s President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. praised the large turnout calling it a signature event. Shani Crayton, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing say proceeds from the 5k benefit the ASU Track and Field team and the Office of Accessibility and Veterans Affairs. Students in the River Region also were given free backpacks; sponsored by ASU’s Office of Student Life and Universal Connection; CEO and ASU Alum Joshua West says his organization is all about helping the community. You are welcome to find out more information about UniversalConnection.org on Instagram

The heat is becoming dangerous across Alabama's Wiregrass. A Heat Advisory is in effect today, with temperatures near 98 degrees and the heat index values reaching around 109. Forecasters say the heat isn't going away anytime soon. They expect another hot weekend, with "feels like" temp's potentially topping 105 degrees.