Residents Head to the Polls for Special Election Day

It's Special Election Day in Alabama. Citizens in Congressional Districts one, two, six, and seven are choosing party nominees in special U.S. House primaries, while voters in State Senate Districts 25 and 26 are also casting ballots in special primaries. Alabama State University’s Lockhart Gymnasium is one of the polling places. Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan ASU Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center Director Anissa Clay and Dean of Education Dr. Anthony Broughton

It’s the first day of school for four–year-olds attending the Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center of the campus of Alabama State University. Tuesday morning hallways were filled with sparkling book bags, shoes and smiles. Center director, Anissa Clay says she has been looking forward to this day. ASU College of Education Dean Dr. Anthony Broughton says children and parents are ecstatic to be a part of the program.

Dothan Police are teaching women how to defend themselves against attackers. The Rape Aggressive Defense, or RAD, class is taught by law enforcement officers. It teaches students self-defense and how to respond to confrontations. The class is free and available to girls and women, ages 12 and older.

Photo: Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images News/Getty Images.jpg

Alabama is set to carry out its first execution of the year. Jeremy Williams was convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a five-year-old girl back in 2021. He pled guilty to the charges and asked for the death penalty. The victim's mother who sold her to Williams for $2,500 was sentenced for sex trafficking. Williams is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Thursday.

Elmore County Public Schools have filled over 130 teaching positions ahead of the 2026-27 school year. The district faced a wave of retirements and staffing changes, prompting one of its largest hiring efforts. The district says it's nearly fully staffed as students return this week.