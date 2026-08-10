ASU's Lockhart Gym will serve as a polling location for Tuesday's Special Primary Election

Alabama State University’s Lockhart Gymnasium will be serving as a polling location on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Voters in Congressional Districts one, two, six and seven will choose party nominees in special U.S. House primaries. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alabama State University's ASU 5k Buzz Run/Stinger’s Fun Run will take place this Saturday, August 15th. ASU Marketing and Brand Director Amber Douglass welcomes all to the family-friendly event starting at 7:30 a.m. After the race, the festivities continue with the ASU Buzz Fest, there will be games, prizes, backpack giveaways and more.

The 21st annual Relay for Health and Wellness event took place this weekend at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery. A number of agencies and faith groups provided a variety of health and mental screenings. Healthy Connection organizer, Dr. Choona Lang says she is passionate about helping families and communities get healthy. The event also provided information resources, food, games and prizes.

The teacher shortage in Alabama is continuing to grow with more than 3,400 positions left unfilled during the 2025-26 school year. According to the latest state report, elementary education is seeing the biggest shortage with 751 vacancies, followed by early childhood education with 356 vacancies. Special education also remains a challenge throughout the statewide shortage. Alabama's teacher shortage increased by about 23-percent from the previous school year, which has raised staffing concerns across the state.

Dothan police are looking for a missing person. Forty-eight-year-old Willie McKenzie the Third was last seen on July 20th in the 1100 block of Young American Drive. He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans when he vanished. Police say McKenzie uses a cane to walk and has schizophrenia. He's described as 6'3'' and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts should come forward.