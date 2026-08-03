Fans Pack ASU's Student Center for ISTAP's Annual Coaches Brunch

ISTAP or I Support the Athletics Program at Alabama State University hosted its annual Coaches Brunch over the weekend. Saturday the crowd heard from various coaches provided updates about achievements, new goals and their appreciation for the organization. ASU Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach Quincy Heard praised the global reach of the Hornet Nation. ASU recently opened its new Hornet Golf Clubhouse. The 3,000-square foot center includes a high-tech golf simulation range, putting green, study area and Coaches’ offices.

Lines wrapped around Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl Saturday where thousands of children received free school supplies, free shoes, food and resource information during the annual Back to School Bash in Montgomery. Montgomery County Commissioner Carmen Ziegler distributed hygiene kits for children and teens.

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Prattville is taking a big step toward preserving its past while investing in its future. Community members gathered at The Lyric of Esther's for the Autauga County Heritage Association's annual Founders' Evening last Friday. Leaders unveiled plans for The Pratt -- a new museum and community gathering space dedicated to the city's founder, Daniel Pratt. Mayor Bill Gillespie and State Senator Clyde Chambliss spoke at the event.

A federal audit has found that some Alabama foster children spent the night in state offices when no appropriate placements were available. The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that 65 children accounted for 110 overnight stays in offices during an 18-month review period. The facilities were not licensed to house minors, and state officials documented incidents including a fire and property damage during those stays.

Governor Kay Ivey has scheduled a new execution window for death row inmate Jeffery Lee, shifting to lethal injection after a federal court blocked Alabama from using nitrogen gas. The execution is set to happen sometime within a 30-hour period between 12 a.m. on September 17 and 6 a.m. on September 18. The change follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found nitrogen hypoxia an inhumane method of execution.