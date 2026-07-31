Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church to Donate nearly 1,000 Sneakers for Montgomery's Back to School Bash

Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery is among the vendors participating in tomorrow’s Back to School Bash to take place at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex. Pastor Cameron Thomas says his church will be donating shoes collected through their third annual sneaker drive. The free event starts at 9 a.m. in downtown Montgomery. Hutchinson Church is steps away from Alabama State University; Pastor Thomas says his church has a tradition of welcoming ASU students. ASU classes start on August 10th.

Shell companies used to hide taxpayer fraud face a new federal screening in Alabama. Secretary of State Wes Allen joined a Justice Department data sharing agreement Thursday, giving federal fraud investigators access to the state's company registration and benefit payment data. The DOJ says the cross-check can uncover shell companies, layered business structures, and hidden money trails.

Governor Kay Ivey has set a new date for death row inmate Jeffery Lee's execution, using a different method after a federal court prevented Alabama from using nitrogen gas. The execution of Lee will be carried out by lethal injection within a 30-hour timeframe between 12 a.m. September 17th and 6 a.m. September 18th.This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled death by nitrogen an inhumane method of execution. Lee has spent over 25 years on death row for the 1998 capital murders of Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson, as well as the attempted murder of Helen King.

Image Credit: Pike Road Website

The Town of Pike Road will be hosting its 2026 Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family friendly event will take place near the Publix grocery store at 1341 Pike Road. There event will feature food trucks, fire trucks and music from DJ at Large.