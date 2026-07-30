Congressman Shomari Figures Guest speaker at Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce

Congressman Shomari Figures was in Montgomery Wednesday at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce briefing talking about federal issues including Social Security and how it will impact Alabama residents. WSFA covered the event. Figures said projections now show the Social Security Trust Fund would be out of funds by 2032. Figures said statistics show more than half of Alabama seniors rely on Social Security as their greatest source of income.

Image Credit: Congresswoman Terri Sewell Official Page

In other political news--Congresswoman Terri Sewell says she is committed to helping the affected workers of the BF Goodrich plant that is set to close. Sewell met with union leaders in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming closure, which is expected to affect nearly 12-hundred employees. The congresswoman confirmed negotiations between Michelin North America and local union leaders are expected to begin next month regarding severance pay for employees affected by the plant's closure.

Dangerous high blood pressure is hitting pregnant Alabama women at a rate 90 percent higher than eight years ago. New CDC data released Wednesday shows the spike came even as statewide births fell by over two percent. Gestational hypertension affected almost 14 percent of Alabama births in 2024, or nearly one in every seven babies born. That gives Alabama the country's third-highest rate. High blood pressure can make it harder for a developing baby to get enough oxygen and nutrients, raising the risk of premature birth and low birth weight.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today across the Dothan area, with heat index values expected to climb as high as 109 degrees this afternoon. Forecasters warn the combination of high temperatures and humidity could quickly lead to heat-related illnesses. The people who plan on being outside today should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms may bring some relief.