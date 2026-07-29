ALEA Investigates After Two Officers Fired for Flock License Plate Camera Misuse

Two former officers in separate Alabama police departments are no longer employed following internal investigations into the use of Flock license plate reader systems. Both cases have now turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Moody Police Chief Reece Smith said an officer was terminated on July 16th after an internal investigation found the officer violated the department's license plate reader policy. Also, Springville Police Chief Jason Mize confirmed an officer resigned; after an audit on June 23rd found searches were conducted through the Flock system involving a family member.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Dothan area as dangerous heat and humidity push "feels like" temp's as high as 106 degrees. The high temperature is expected to reach around 97 degrees, with a slight chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Health officials urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces.

A Houston County man is facing child porn charges. The sheriff's office launched its investigation on July 10th after getting a tip from the International Crimes Against Children task force. Christopher Hilson is accused of buying child sexual abuse material online. He was booked on a 45-thousand-dollar bond.

A woman is charged with murder in Bullock County. Theresa Johnson is accused of stabbing Richard Smith to death in the Saco community. The motive for the crime has not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

The Montgomery Biscuits and Birmingham Barons are both celebrating series opening victories. The Biscuits held off the Biloxi Shuckers 8-to-7 from Keesler Federal Park in Mississippi. Meanwhile, Colby Shelton smacked three of the Barons' six home runs as they dismantled the Chattanooga Lookouts 15-to-5 at Regions Field. The Barons and Biscuits will each continue their respective series tonight.