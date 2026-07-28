Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center Extends its Student Application Period

There is still time to enroll your four-year-old at Zeila Stephens Early Childhood Center according to Director Annesia Clay. The center is located on the campus of Alabama State University. Clay says the program is open to 4-year-olds only and students must be four years old by September 2nd.

The annual Back to School Bash will be taking place this Saturday, August 1st in Montgomery. Area Students will receive free school supplies, resource information, food and a chance to win bikes and prizes. Several organizations are participating to make all this happen including C.H.A.N.G.E Nonprofit Organization, Founder Ashley Robinson.

Sponsors include City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation, Montgomery County Probate, MPS, Young Men on a Mission, Ty Talks 501(c)(3), Girls on F.I.R.E., Inc. The free event will take place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Gas prices in the Wiregrass are up about 20 cents week-over-week. They're averaging about $3.88 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to Triple-A. That's compared to $3.70 this time last week.

Prattville's city workers are getting a pay raise. The City Council approved an across-the-board, two-point-three-million-dollar pay increase during a recent meeting. It will go into effect in October.