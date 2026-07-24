ASU and Universal Connection Backpack Giveaway Set for August

A free backpack giveaway will take place next month in Montgomery thanks to a partnership between Alabama State University and Universal Connection. ASU Student Life Coordinator Latasha Bell suggests families come early on August 15, 2026. Joshua West Chief Executive Officer Universal Connections and Michael Richardson say the goal of the event is to provide much needed support to families in the River Region. Organizers say children must be present to receive the backpacks. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the ASU Stadium Parking Lot.

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The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is launching an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Chilton County Detention Facility. Special Agents started the investigation on June 30th following the Chilton County Sheriff's Office request. Officials say that 37-year-old inmate Brittney Grier was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the detention facility and was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding Grier's death as an investigation remains ongoing.

Selma is recognized as a Main Street Alabama Designated Community. It highlights the city's efforts to revitalize its historic downtown and support local businesses. Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement during a ceremony in Montgomery. The designation also makes the city eligible for certain grants to attract more businesses to the area. Dothan also received its Main Street designation this year.

Main Street Wetumpka is hosting a special community celebration this fall. It's called "10 Years Under the Lights." The event, on September 27th, marks a decade of downtown revitalization. It will feature a community dinner and live entertainment. Proceeds will support ongoing efforts to preserve and revitalize Historic Downtown Wetumpka.