HBCU Radio Preservation Team visits Alabama State University and WVAS FM

WVAS FM hosted the staff of the Northeaster Document Conservation Center/HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Dr. Will Tchakirides, Assistant Director of Public History and Program says WVAS is one of 30 active HBCU Radio stations in the country. The project will highlight WVAS and Alabama State University on its HBCU Preservation website.

Alabama is taking its classroom technology crackdown a step further. Governor Ivey signed an executive order Wednesday creating a 14-member commission to study how schools use screens for daily instruction. The panel will investigate both risks and benefits of classroom devices, aiming to balance tech with hands-on teaching. The move builds on the state's student cell phone ban, as well as an early childhood screen law taking effect January 1st.

As Tropical Storm Bertha pulls away, drier and hotter weather is moving into the Wiregrass. Forecasters say we'll see less rain today as high pressure begins building in from the north and west. That ridge is expected to strengthen into early next week, sending highs into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 105 degrees.

Image Credit: Made In Alabama

Auburn is getting a $50 million manufacturing facility. It will specialize in high-performance vacuum master-melted superalloys for aerospace and industrial gas turbine engines. The investment made by UK-based manufacturer Doncasters is expected to create around 70 jobs over the next three years. This will be the company's second facility in Alabama. The other one is in Oxford.