WVAS Revives Jazz on the Grass Tradition

Alabama State University’s Amphitheatre played the backdrop to the WVAS Jazz on the Grass concert, Sunday. Audiences experienced music by Ron Handy, Slim Gambill and the Montgomery Jazz Alliance. Executive Director Trevor Sikorski says every year he’s noticed more and more young musicians coming up on the scene. WVAS listeners and Alabama State VIPs attended the “Jazz on the Grass” concert.

Image Credit: Alexandria Williams Gail's Down the Street Cafe

Diners in the River Region have united to save a beloved local restaurant.

Since 1993, Gail’s Down the Street Café has been one of the most popular lunch options in the city, but after owner Gail Royal announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the business began to struggle, according to general manager Russell Terry.

After Terry put out the call on social media asking for help, the community has shown up in a big way, filling the dining room day after day.

As Gail’s recovery continues, Gail’s Down the Street Café is open for business on Zelda Road from 11am to 2pm, Monday through Friday.

Image Credit: National Weather Service Birmingham

The Wiregrass is bracing for strong storms as a tropical depression continues to strengthen in the northern Gulf. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha later today or tonight. In the Wiregrass, heavy rain is the main concern. Forecasters say tropical-storm-force winds are unlikely this far inland.

Taylor Farms is voluntarily recalling iceberg lettuce in 27 states over possible contamination with cyclosporiasis. According to the fruit and vegetable producer, the potentially tainted "shredded iceberg product" was distributed June 29th through July 16th in states including Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and Texas.