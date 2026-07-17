ASU Celebrates 159 years of Excellence

Tomorrow, Alabama State University celebrates its 159th anniversary. Founded on July 18, 1867, in Marion, Alabama, as Lincoln Normal School, the institution later relocated to Montgomery and evolved into what is now Alabama State University. Reflecting on the University's journey and continued growth, ASU's 15th President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., said he believes the institution's progress is the fulfillment of the vision the Marion Nine dreamed of more than a century and a half ago.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan Thomas J. Miree, member of the Lincolnite Club

Thomas J. Miree, a member of the Lincolnite Club, says it was founded in 1970. The group will also be hosting its celebration tomorrow, July 18, 2026. In Montgomery, the ASU Alumni Relations Department will be hosting its Block Party at 4 p.m. near the old band field; all are welcome to attend.

Alabama Representative Terri Sewell has responded to President Trump's address on possible election doubts. During his speech Thursday night, Trump discussed the 2020 election and a potential interference in its voting system. Sewell responded to his speech in a statement posted on social media. She said the president has once again chosen to traffic in baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about past elections to distract from his failed policies and broken promises. Sewell also claims that America's elections are safe, secure and administered by thousands of dedicated state and local election officials.

Alabama has secured more than $203 million in federal funding to address a healthcare crisis that affects around 200,000 residents. That's according to the Cover Alabama Coalition Savings Report. Residents that are affected are ones that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford marketplace insurance. Advocates say this is a gap that forces people to forgo preventive care and take on mounting medical debt. None of the funding has reached local clinics as the program remains in its application phase.

The Montgomery Biscuits and Birmingham Barons are both back in action after the All-Star break. The Biscuits will open a three-game series against the Knoxville Smokies tonight from DABOS Park. Montgomery enters the matchup with a 41-and-45 overall record. Meanwhile, the Barons face off with the Rocket City Trash Pandas tonight at Regions Field to open a three-game series. Birmingham holds a 32-and-55 overall record heading into tonight's contest.