MPD Investigate the shooting death of a young girl

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting death of 6-year-old Caylee Taylor. On Monday, July 6, 2026, at 2:20 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 400 block of Mulligan Drive in reference to a subject shot. There authorities located the child with life threatening injuries. Taylor was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at (334) 625-2831.

Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honored of U.S. Wildland Fire Service Firefighter Sydney Kathryne Watson of Corner, Alabama. Watson died alongside two fellow firefighters during the Knowles Fire in Western Colorado on June 27, 2026. Flags on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and statewide will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Spending in Alabama's ongoing primary battle keeps climbing.

A newly published campaign finance review shows that candidate spending during the May 19th primaries and June 16th runoffs topped 40-million dollars nationwide. And it keeps growing. Alabama's congressional map fight has pushed four U.S. House primaries to August 11th, keeping those races alive after the statewide primary season.

A six-billion-dollar industrial data center is coming to north Mobile County. Canadian developer Beacon Data Centers unveiled plans Monday for a massive AI campus in Calvert, marking one of the largest digital infrastructure projects in Alabama history. The company says the campus will support cloud computing and AI while bringing up to a thousand construction jobs to the region. Work begins later this year, with the first building is scheduled to be finished by 2027.