Get Ready for the Little Miss Pageant Taking Place at ASU

The Little Miss pageant sponsored by Alabama State University is welcoming the public to attend. Area youngsters will be competing in two categories, Little Miss Hornet for ages 5-8 and Little Miss ASU ages 8-11. Miss ASU Annisia Dixon is a senior psychology major from Maryland; she says the goal of the pageant is to build confidence and representation. This year’s theme is "Believe in the Magic Within." The ticketed event takes place on July 12, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Ralph D Abernathy Auditorium.

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The holiday is travelling rush is underway. Triple-A reports most travelers will hit the road as more than 61 million travelers are projected to drive to their destinations. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Captain Jeremy Burkette says officers will be out in force. The travel period goes through Sunday July 5th.

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It's almost football season and Alabama State University is gearing up. ASU Athletics Vice President and Director Dr. Jason Cable said preparations for student athletes are underway. Cable says the first football game will take place in Birmingham where ASU goes head-to-head with Southern University in the Birmingham Classic on August 29, 2026, at Legion Field. Tickets are available at facebook/com/BamaStateTix.