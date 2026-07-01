Alabama Heat Intensifies

Forecasters are predicting a face crunching Fourth of July weekend for much of the country. Meteorologists say temps this week could reach up to 105 degrees. That puts the mercury at 10 to 20 degrees above average. The conditions could lead to strong thunderstorm activity early next week.

AAA is projecting more than 72 million Americans will travel during the Independence Day holiday period this year. For air travelers, Montgomery Regional Airport Communications and Marketing Manager Brittney Jones-Dabney suggests three must-haves for smooth air travel experience, they are packing your patience, following TSA rules and arriving early at least 90 minutes before the flight. The travel period goes through Sunday July 5th, with many Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles from home.

News outlets report Jackson Hospital in Montgomery will remain open for the time being. The hospital announced the June 25th deadline, but Action 8 News obtained an email from the hospital says that progress is still being made in meetings with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

Alabama peanut farmers are reversing course as one of the South's key cash crops gets harder to pencil out. The newest USDA report shows state growers cut peanut fields down to 165-thousand acres, wiping out the planting increase they had planned back in March. In contrast, Alabama cotton fields jumped 24-percent, rising to 360-thousand acres this season. With fuel and fertilizer prices staying high, more growers are switching to cheaper crops to save money up-front