Dangerous Heat Blankets Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for much of Central, West, and North Alabama. Heat index values are expected to reach between 105-and-110 degrees in many areas. When it comes to your health, Alabama Department of Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield offers a few tips for staying cool including drinking plenty of fluids and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Action 8 News is reporting former Montgomery City Council member Marche Johnson has filed a lawsuit against the council for removing her from office. The council recently voted unanimously to remove Johnson due to her not living in the district she represented. Johnson’s lawsuit argues she lives in District 3 and meets all legal requirements to hold the seat. A special election has been set for September 1, 2026. The qualifying period starts today.

Governor Kay Ivey is announcing over six-point-three-million dollars in weatherization grants. The funds will help low-income households reduce heating and cooling costs and create healthier living environments. Applications are online at ADECA.Alabama.gov.

Athletes from across the Wiregrass are back home after the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis. Four local athletes competed in the games, which ran from June 19th through June 26th.Gabriella Baker, Andrew Never, Kayla Kelly, and Gina Kelly each placed high in their competitions and earned medals. They landed at the Enterprise Airport on Saturday and were greeted with a ceremonial solute by local officials, including Mayor Cooper.