ASU ISTAP to host Community-Wide Yard Sale this Weekend

A community yard sale will be taking place at Alabama State University this weekend. More than 20 vendors are scheduled to pack the parking lot of the ASU Stadium on Saturday. Hosting the fundraiser is I Support the Athletics Program or ISTAP for short. ISTAP President Wendy Scofield says all the money raised will go directly to the ASU Foundation to aid all the sports program on campus. The yard sale will run from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Alabama is expanding one of its best-known early education programs. Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that the state is adding 64 new First Class Pre-K classrooms for the upcoming school year. The National Institute for Early Education Research ranks Alabama's program as the nation's highest-quality state-funded pre-K.

A Montgomery man will spend four decades in prison for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in Elmore County. Steven Barnes was convicted of raping his ex-girlfriend's daughter last month. Authorities say the victim underwent surgery for injuries suffered during the violent attack more than seven years ago.

A Montgomery Mexican restaurant is closing following a low rating from the Montgomery County Health Department. Marisqueria Ramirez on Mount Meigs Road is closing after receiving a 57 out of 100 rating. Issues, including moldy produce in a cooler, cooked food not properly being dated and a moldy ice machine. Restaurants who receive below a 60 are required to close but may reopen after a reinspection finds all health code requirements are met.