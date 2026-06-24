Time Crunch Looms on Jackson Hospital

Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital officials say the risk of closing grows by the day. Administrators say the facility will start winding down steps on Thursday if a deal isn’t reached with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey says his goal is to continue looking out for the taxpayers and wants financial accountability from the facility.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining a multi-state legal challenge against a California law aimed at reducing plastic pollution. Marshall and attorneys general from 16 other states argue the measure unfairly imposes costly regulations on businesses and limits access to California's markets. They say the law is unconstitutional and will drive up costs for manufacturers, distributors, and consumers.

WSFA is reporting a seat on the Montgomery City Council is now vacant. Tuesday, District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson was informed she can no longer represent District 3; property records show Johnson purchased a house in District 7. City councilors must live in the district they represent. A special election is set for September 1, 2026.

A homeownership event is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Montgomery. The free workshop is sponsored by the Urban League of Alabama and the Montgomery Housing Authority. Housing President and CEO Monica Whiting says the goal is to demystify the home purchasing/maintaining process. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gibbs East Community Center.

