Alabama State VS Southern University for the Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic

Alabama State University will face off against Southern University in the Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic. It takes place on August 29, 2026, at Legion Field in Birmingham. The game starts at 2 p.m. and ticket information is available online at Bama State Tix.

Representative Terri Sewell is helping to secure nearly seven-million dollars for community projects across central and south Alabama. Nine projects in Alabama's 7th congressional district are slated to receive funding, thanks to a bill supported by Sewell. It will help with programs, like rural hospitals, emergency services and law enforcement. The bill is moving forward in Congress.

New data released by the Alabama Secretary of State's Office shows voter turnout for last week's primary runoff elections was extremely low. An examination of ballots found only one out of every 10 registered voters bothered to show up at the polls on June 16th.Negative attack ads, a lack of information, and the timing of the election were cited as some of the reasons.

The Wetumpka Herald is reporting the arrest of a newly hired Elmore County School employee. Records show 30-year-old Andrew Belk was arrested Thursday in Louisiana on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. The paper reports Belk was recently hired as the new Wetumpka High School Band Director. Elmore County Schools assistant superintendent Suzanne Goodin issued a statement Monday saying in part, “The Elmore County Board of Education is aware of the arrest of a recently hired employee. Our school system will pursue the termination of any employee who is charged with a crime against children.” He was released on a $50,000 bond. If found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison.