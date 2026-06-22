TMCF HBCU Scholars Program at Alabama State University

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund HBCU Scholars Program is underway at Alabama State University. The partnership between ASU and Trenholm State Community College provides a weeklong experience for high school students including information about various careers, college admissions and financial aid.

News outlets report Jackson Hospital CEO John Quinlivan says the facility could begin steps to shutting down if a deal isn’t reached before Friday between the hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. In a recent video, Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed talked about the financial efforts made by the city and county. Today, City Councilman Andrew Szymanski shared his thoughts on the impact of Jackson Hospital in and around the River Region. Last week, Blue Cross Blue Shield issued a statement saying in part, “We very much want Jackson Hospital to remain open and continue providing care to patients, and we remain hopeful that a solution can be found.”

Montgomery Police are conducting a Homicide Investigation following the shooting death of 28-year-old Tyrent Williams. Officials report on Sunday, June 21, 2026, around at 12:35 p.m., authorities responded to the 200 block of Ann St. where officers located Williams’ body. He was identified as a recently reported missing person.

Montgomery authorities are working the double homicide of 18-year-old Sa’Vion Gilchrist and 20-year-old Demarion Calhoun. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, around 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s where the body of Gilchrist was found while Calhoun’s body was discovered in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. Shortly after the reports, police were notified of two additional victims connected to the incident at local area hospitals. Reports show an adult male in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and an adult female being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

In an update report… A Jefferson County judge has granted a request to allow at least two of the 18 charges against a mass murder suspect to be consolidated into one case. Circuit Judge Shanta Owens handed down a decision Thursday, approving the prosecution's motion to try two of the charges against Damien McDaniel as one. Prosecutors argued the alleged 2024 murder-for-hire incidents at the Hush Lounge and at a separate location on 81st Place South in Birmingham occurred within a 24-hour period.

Montgomery-based Gift of Life Foundation's Fathers in Action Program and the YMCA of Greater Montgomery have teamed up for the second annual Hoops and Health: Men's Series. Fathers in Action Supervisor Jesse Yates says this week’s event is in honor of Men’s Health Month. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the Wilson YMCA. The 2-on-2 Tournament is open for up to 16 teams of men and boys, competing for cash prizes. Sponsors include Montgomery City Councilman Glenn Pruitt, District 8.