ASU and Morris Brown College Expanding Educational Opportunities

Alabama State University and Morris Brown College have entered an agreement that will allow Morris Brown graduates to apply for various ASU graduate programs both in person and online. ASU President Dr. Quentin T. Ross, Jr. said, “at Alabama State University, we believe we are better together.” Morris Brown College President, Dr. Kevin E. James said, “the future of Morris Brown College is radiant with opportunity, and we are ready to seize it through this official partnership. The men signed the Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday surrounded by leadership from both institutions.

Alabama Voters are returning to the polls today to cast ballots in primary runoff elections. There are several high-profile races for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor, state Attorney General and a number of Alabama House seats. Those who cast ballots in the May 19th primaries will not be able to cross over and vote for different party candidates. The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Primaries are also being held in Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington, DC.

One person is dead and another is hurt after a stabbing on a charter bus in Jefferson County. Authorities say it happened yesterday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Bessemer. The bus was carrying security guards from Fess Security, Inc. who were returning home to New Orleans after an event in Tennessee. The man who was killed has been identified as 22-year-old Darryel Sutton. Three other victims were hospitalized, and at last check one of them was in critical condition. A suspect is in custody, but further details haven't been released.

A Summer Community Health Fair will be taking place next month. It's hosted by Old Elam Baptist Church. Health Ministry Coordinator Celita Thomas says healthy community are strong communities. Thomas says if anyone is interested in being a vendor, the number is (334) 538-4477. Partnerships include District Two City Councilwoman Julie Beard, District Four County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey, Healthy Connections and the Greater Madison Park Neighborhood Association.