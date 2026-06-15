Runoff Elections Set for Tuesday in Alabama

Voters in Alabama will head to the polls tomorrow as the state conducts primary runoff elections. In races where nobody gained at least 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. Voters will have the chance to choose both party's nominees for US Senate: Rep. Barry Moore and Jared Hudson are competing to be the Republican nominee, while Everett Wess and Dakarai Larriett will square off to be the nominee for the Democrats. The Republican nominees for Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor will also be decided in Tuesday's runoff, along with the Democratic nominee to represent Alabama's 5th District in Congress. Four Alabama congressional districts will hold special primaries on August 11 after their maps were redrawn earlier this year. The polls open at 7AM and close at 7PM.

Senator Tommy Tuberville will remain the Republican nominee for governor following a hearing over the weekend regarding a challenge to his residency. At a meeting in Hoover on Sunday, the Alabama Republican Party rejected claims that Senator Tuberville failed to meet the seven-year residency requirement for a gubernatorial nominee from Alabama's Constitution. Tuberville, who owns property in both Alabama and Florida, submitted documentation to the party including tax records, property ownership records, and voter registration records. Tuberville defeated Doug Jones in 2020 to represent Alabama in the US Senate; he will face Jones again this November in the race to become governor.

Alabama State freshman Daedrian Beville competed in the women's triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Beville finished with a mark of 13.19 meters, finishing 14th overall; only two freshmen finished with higher marks. Originally from Suwanee, GA, Beville broke the SWAC record in the women's triple jump earlier this season at the 2026 SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a leap of 13.22 meters.

