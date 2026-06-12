ASU Summer Camps

Alabama State University is hosting a variety of camps for children and teenagers this summer. Among them is the ASU TRIO Program, a federally funded program aimed at supporting low-income, first generation, and disadvantaged high school students. Trio aims to help students succeed in college. ASU Trio Director, Dr. Aquanetta Pinkard says applications are open; you can find out more on the ASU website under the TRIO tab.

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped on Thursday with a ruling that prevented the state of Alabama from carrying out a controversial execution. Governor Kay Ivey's Office had said plans were still moving forward to put convicted killer Jeffrey Lee to death on Thursday night. This, despite a federal court ruling banning the use of nitrogen hypoxia as the preferred method of execution. Execution Intervention Project Founder, Rev. Jeff Hood says he's witnessed an execution using nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama's attorney general appealed the ruling the Supreme Court, but the justices decided not to lift the injunction. Lee has requested to be put to death by a firing squad.

Low blood pressure is emerging as one of the main culprits in your chances of developing Alzheimer's. An American Heart Association journal study released Wednesday ties it to about double the Alzheimer's' odds in the U.S., and triple the odds in the U. K. Researchers reviewed roughly 800,000 adult health records in both countries. Low blood pressure showed the strongest link, ahead of high blood pressure, stroke history, and irregular heartbeat.