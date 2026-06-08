Black College Football Hall of Fame inducts two ASU Coaches

Alabama State University Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. and Women’s Flag Football Head Coach Tyrone Poole were recently inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Robinson, as a player was a two-time All-SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, SWAC Hall of Fame inductee and a longtime college football analyst. Tyrone Poole played 13-years in the NFL as a cornerback, he was also a two-time Super Bowl Champion. The 17th annual induction ceremony took place in Atlanta, Georgia. It was presented by the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports of widespread flash flooding covered parts of north and central Alabama Sunday night. Strong thunderstorms dumped more than five inches of rain on the Tennessee Valley region of north Alabama as well as Jefferson and Shelby counties in central Alabama. A Level 2, Slight Risk of severe storms remains in effect for parts of northeast Alabama Monday.

The body of an Auburn University student, who had been missing for the past week, has been found in Japan. The family of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham confirmed on Saturday, that search teams discovered his remains in a forested area outside Kyoto. Higginbotham’s mother Nancy said he went to explore hiking trails on his own May 29th and never returned. Investigators believe he also turned off his GPS.