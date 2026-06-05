June is Men's Health Month at ASU

Alabama State University's Health Services Department is urging Hornet men to make their health a top priority. During the month of June, men are encouraged to schedule appointments, including preventative care and learn more about health practices. ASU Health Center is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

A mass shooting in Birmingham last night has left two dead and at least five injured. Authorities say at least two people have died from gunshot wounds. Reports show the shooting took place around 2:24 a.m. during a large gathering in the city's Sandusky neighborhood. Birmingham Police Department spokesman De'Rell Freeman says officer responded to a call of multiple shots fired. There were more than 30 shell casings were found from the crime scene. Several persons of interest are being detained for questioning.

WSFA is reporting the CEO of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery says there is a real possibility of the hospital closing. Jackson's CEO John Quinlivan says saving the facility lies in the reimbursement rate increase by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. BCBS of Alabama released a statement saying in part, "it's been transparent and more than fair to Jackson." If an agreement isn't reached by June 25, 2026, steps to shut down the hospital will begin by July 1, 2026.