U.S. Supreme Court approves a Republican-drawn Alabama Congressional map

The U.S. Supreme Court is approving a Republican-drawn Alabama Congressional map. In a ruling released late Tuesday, the court overruled a three-judge panel that said the map likely discriminates against Black voters. The map, which will be used in the upcoming Midterms, allows the state to void a majority Black district. Congressman Shomari Figures said the ruling “signals the end of the Voting Rights Act.” Figures is running for reelection in the 2nd Congressional District in south Alabama. Republicans and Democrats have been in a race to redraw Congressional maps across the country to try to pick up as many seats as possible in November’s midterms.

Governor Ivey is joining 22 other Republican governors in urging Congress to pass the Secure America Act. The measure provides continued funding for Border Protection and I.C.E. In a joint statement, the governors praised President Donald Trump’s border security efforts and criticized Senate Democrats for opposing additional funding for the agencies.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officials are asking the public to help find Carter Frost. Frost is wanted in connection with a theft investigation involving CVS Pharmacy. He is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carter Frost is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers 215-STOP.

News outlets report R&B Legend and Disney megastar Peabo Bryson has passed away at the age of 75. Bryson reportedly died surrounded by his family after suffering a stroke days before. The South Carolina native chart-topping collaborations includes “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

