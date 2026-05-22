Alabama Secretary of State Reports Flat Voter Turnout

A new post-primary election report shows voter turnout was relatively flat on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, only about 23 percent of the state's 3.8 million voters casts ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates. The numbers represent just over 879,000 voters, compared to 851,000 who participated in primary elections in 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, dismissed a motion from the State of Alabama to be allowed to carry out the execution of a convicted death row inmate. The High Court's decision upholds a lower court ruling which declared 55-year-old Joseph Clinton Smith intellectually disabled. Smith was convicted of murder in the beating death of a man in 1997.

Groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Troy Thursday, to mark the beginning of construction on a new 87,000 square foot expansion of the Lockheed Martin plant. The addition of the Munitions Production Center will nearly double the size of the existing 100,000 square foot facility, which produces anti-ballistic missiles for the U.S. military. It's part of a nationwide initiative to invest between eight and nine billion dollars to expand munitions production through 2030.