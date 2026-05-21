Sold Out ASU Event to Honor Changemakers

Alabama State University will host its 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards in Birmingham. A list of honorees includes, William B. Cossey Jr. a veteran and Delta Airlines Director of Supply Chain Operations, Dr. Traci Howell, founder of Tie and Doll, and Andrea Gordon, founder and CEO of AG Consulting Fire and Services, LLC. The ceremony will include a banquet and will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham.

The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, voting to pass a federal version of "Lulu's Law." The legislation is named after Mountain Brook teenager Lulu Gribbin, who survived a near-fatal shark attack in 2024, about 90 minutes after a separate attack occurred along the same Florida coastline. Under the revisions of the new law, local, state and federal authorities would be allowed to transmit Wireless Emergency Alerts to cell phones on beaches, in the event of nearby shark attacks or sightings.

Fisherman on a pier catching fish during a sunny beautiful day in nature

Memorial Day travel is expected to set a new record this year. According to Triple A, officials project that 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between today and Monday the Memorial Day holiday. Officials said out of the total, 39.1 million are expected to drive while 3.66 million are expected to fly to their destination, and travel by other modes is also expected to increase.