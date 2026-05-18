ASU Hosted A Fine and Dandy Affair Mental Health Wellness Event

Alabama State University was the active this past weekend for the City of Montgomery's inaugural Fine and Dandy Affair. Saturday morning a mental health awareness event featured panelists, Married to Medicine, board certified Dr. Mimi Sanders, She Care Wellness Pod integrator and Whole Health Registered Nurse Brandy Taylor and Montgomery board certified OB/GYN Dr. Latoya Clark.

Tasha (Founder/CEO) and Walter (COO/Co-owner) Carter were panel moderators of the Mind Matters panel.

Americans are once again protesting for voting rights in Selma. A large crowd gathered Saturday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where an infamous civil rights protest took place in 1965. This time protesters were marching in opposition to Republican efforts to eliminate Democratic Majority-Black districts across the South. A huge rally took place in Montgomery, Alabama where thousands gathered on Saturday to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling that effectively limited minority representation in Congress. Among those at the rally was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Cory Booker.

Tuesday, May 19th is primary election day across Alabama. Voters will head to the polls to help decide several statewide races, including governor, U.S. Senate, and other key offices. Alexandria Stephens is the director of the Montgomery County Election Center encourages everyone to vote. Voters in congressional districts one, two, six and seven will not vote on congressional primaries Tuesday because of an ongoing redistricting dispute. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.